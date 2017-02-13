Allen Named NHL’s 2nd Star of the Week

Allen Posted 3-0 Record During Four-Game Win Streak

Jake Allen was named the NHL’s 2nd star of the week on Monday. The Blues’ netminder posted a 3-0 record last week with a 1.00 GAA and a .967 save percentage.

Allen’s effort was a critical catalyst in the Blues winning their first four games of a five-game road trip. The Blues are suddenly sitting in third place inside the Central Division.

Minnesota forward Jason Pomminville and Nashville forward Viktor Arvidsson were named first and third stars for the week.