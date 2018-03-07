St. Peters, MO (KTRS) Amazon will open its first Missouri fulfillment center in St. Peters.

Executives with the online retail giant made that announcement on Wednesday morning, stating that it will create 1,500 new jobs with benefits and opportunities to engage with Amazon Robotics in a highly technological workplace. The new facility will be built in Duke Realty’s Premier 370 business park.

Amazon currently operates a sortation center in Hazelwood, where it employs hundreds of associates.

“We’re excited to continue growing our team with our first, state-of-the-art fulfillment center in Missouri,” said Sanjay Shah, Amazon’s Vice President of North America Customer Fulfillment. “Our ability to expand in Missouri is the result of two things: incredible customers and an outstanding workforce. Amazon is committed to providing great opportunities for employment and creating a positive economic impact for the region.”

Amazon employees at the more than 800,000 square foot fulfillment center will pick, pack and ship small items to customers such as books, electronics and toys. The facility will feature innovative technology such as Amazon Robotics that will assist employees in fulfilling customer orders.

“Amazon’s choice to locate in Missouri speaks to our strength as North America’s logistics center,” Rob Dixon, Director of Missouri’s Department of Economic Development said. “Our central location, international airports and extensive highway, rail and river networks position Missouri as an ideal location for this new facility.”

“We are excited to congratulate Amazon for yet another investment in Missouri,” said Steve Johnson, CEO of Missouri Partnership. “Amazon is a great partner to Missouri and it was an honor to be a part of the Missouri team. We are thrilled they will be creating jobs and investing to improve the lives of Missouri citizens.”

The company’a comprehensive benefits package includes health insurance, disability insurance, 401(k) and company stock awards, and up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave and innovative benefits such as Leave Share and Ramp Back, which give new parents flexibility with their growing families.

“All of us in St. Peters are excited to welcome Amazon to ‘My Hometown’ and we’re looking forward to them joining the St. Peters family with 1,500 jobs for our region’s well-trained workforce,” said St. Peters Mayor Len Pagano. “With Amazon’s tremendous investment in our region and our commitment to facilitating quality economic development projects with our ‘FasTrac’ process we believe this will be one of their most successful projects – ever.”

“We are pleased that Amazon has chosen the City of St. Peters as the site for its new fulfillment center,” says County Executive Steve Ehlmann. “This is a major investment that reflects the growing shift to e-commerce and will add more than 1,500 new, full-time jobs in St. Charles County. Amazon’s decision is just one more indication that St. Charles County is being recognized as an exceptional place to live, work and do business.”

Construction is scheduled to begin on March 19, with an anticipated opening of May 1, 2019.