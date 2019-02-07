Update: A Festus infant and his mother were found unharmed this morning following an AMBER Alert. The AMBER Alert was issued after 35-year-old Margaret Reuther took her five-month-old son, Carl Copeland, Jr. from the family’s home last night after an argument with the child’s father. Reuther reportedly made statements that she was going to harm the baby and herself. Police now say that she was of no threat her baby and he wasn’t in any danger.

Earlier Update:

Update:The AMBER Alert for a missing Festus baby and his mother has been canceled. However, Festus Police would not provide any other details on five-month-old Carl Copeland, Jr. and his mother, 35-year-old Margaret Reuther. We will keep you updated on this developing story as details become available.

Earlier Update

Update: Police report the black 2014 Ford Focus bearing Missouri registration of SE9N0G was located Thursday morning, however mother and child were not with the vehicle.

Earlier Story

Festus, MO (KTRS) The Festus Police Department has issued an amber alert in what civil authorities call a child abduction emergency for 5 month old Carl Copeland Jr. regarding an incident that occurred last night at 720 Delmar Street in Festus.

Police are looking for a black 2014 Ford Focus with plate number SE9NOG, possibly enroute to an address in Ellisville.

Carl Copeland Jr. has Brown hair and Brown eyes, is 2 feet 1 inches tall, and weights 15 pounds.

The suspect is Margaret Reuther. Reuther is described as a 35-year old white female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 110 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes.

Brief circumstances regarding the abducted child incident:

Reuther is the mother of the child. She left the residence after getting into argument with child’s father and was supposedly en route to a relative’s address at an unknown residence in Ellisville. Reuther made statements that she was going to harm the child and then herself. She has been diagnosed with a mental illness and is not taking her prescribed medication. She is believed to be in the St. Louis area.

Reuther made statements that she was going to harm the child and then herself. If you have any information, please Dial 911 or contact the Festus Police department at 636-937-3646.