Ameren customers to see increase in monthly rates

The Missouri Public Service Commission said Thursday that it had approved a request from Ameren to raise a total of $44.2 million per year to provide incentives encouraging customers to be more energy efficient.
The increase is part of a Missouri law allowing companies to issue rebates for people who install energy-efficient technologies.
