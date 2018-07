JEFFERSON CITY (KTRS) Thanks to the federal tax cuts, Ameren Missouri customers are going to see an average six-dollar-21 cent cut in their electric bill, beginning August first.

The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved an agreement for the rate decrease that’s the result of the cut in the corporate tax rate in the federal tax reform plan. Ameren Missouri customers are the first customers of an investor-owned electric utility in Missouri to see the benefits of the federal tax cuts.