Bridgeton, MO (KTRS) A North County Retirement Community is now the first retirement community in the nation with an onsite AMVETS Post. The Sarah Community in Bridgeton held an official induction of AMVETS Post 122 at an opening ceremony Tuesday afternoon.

Congressman Lacy Clay stated, “The Sarah Community and AMVETS share an unshakable bond of faith, courage, and determination to protect and serve seniors well.”

The new post will enhance the quality of life for 20 veterans currently residing within the community, and for other veterans in the surrounding area. A proclamation was presented at the ceremony, and also included a presentation of the new post flag and an honor guard.