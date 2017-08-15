Animal Group Believes Rescued Dog Was Used In Dog Fighting

St. Louis, MO (KTRS) An animal rescue group believes there’s new evidence of dog fighting in north St. Louis. An injured dog, who is now named Buster, was found in an alley near Shreve and Farlin on Saturday. Missouri K9 Rescue believes that Buster’s injuries indicate that he was used as a bait dog in […]

St. Louis, MO (KTRS) An animal rescue group believes there’s new evidence of dog fighting in north St. Louis.

An injured dog, who is now named Buster, was found in an alley near Shreve and Farlin on Saturday. Missouri K9 Rescue believes that Buster’s injuries indicate that he was used as a bait dog in dog fighting.

Buster is receiving medical attention and will later be available for adoption. If you have any information about this case or other suspected cases of dog fighting, you are urged to call the Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Hotline at 314-647-4400.

The identity of the caller will be kept confidential.