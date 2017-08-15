Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Mailing List ButtonSign up for our Mailing List!

You are here: Home \ Local \ Animal Group Believes Rescued Dog Was Used In Dog Fighting

Animal Group Believes Rescued Dog Was Used In Dog Fighting

Local

Animal Group Believes Rescued Dog Was Used In Dog Fighting

St. Louis, MO  (KTRS)  An animal rescue group believes there’s new evidence of dog fighting in north St. Louis. An injured dog, who is now named Buster, was found in an alley near Shreve and Farlin on Saturday. Missouri K9 Rescue believes that Buster’s injuries indicate that he was used as a bait dog in […]

Written by:
2017/08/15 9:28 AM
Animal Group Believes Rescued Dog Was Used In Dog Fighting

St. Louis, MO  (KTRS)  An animal rescue group believes there’s new evidence of dog fighting in north St. Louis.

An injured dog, who is now named Buster, was found in an alley near Shreve and Farlin on Saturday. Missouri K9 Rescue believes that Buster’s injuries indicate that he was used as a bait dog in dog fighting.

Buster is receiving medical attention and will later be available for adoption. If you have any information about this case or other suspected cases of dog fighting, you are urged to call the Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Hotline at 314-647-4400.

The identity of the caller will be kept confidential.

Tagged: , , ,
Share:
  • googleplus
  • linkedin
  • tumblr
  • rss
  • pinterest
  • mail

By News

Related posts

Support KTRS Sponsors

KTRS On Facebook

KTRS On Twitter

Error, no group ID set! Check your syntax!