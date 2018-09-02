St. Louis, MO (KTRS) The Greater St. Louis Labor Council will host its annual Labor Day Parade on Monday.

The parade will step off at 9 a.m. on Olive at 15th Street in downtown St. Louis. Groups will start forming at 7 a.m. on Olive Street between Jefferson and 15th Street.

The parade will be led by the mayor, police chief, and fire chief, and immediately followed by a horse-drawn trolley with 20 members of the Musicians Association of St. Louis Local 2-197.

The parade will proceed east on Olive at 15th to Tucker Blvd., south on Tucker to Market Street, then west on Market to 15th.