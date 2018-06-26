St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Passengers traveling in and out of St. Louis Lambert International Airport will soon have a new carrier. The announcement comes as Lambert recorded its 32nd consecutive month of passenger growth – up 5.2% this year over last.

At a press conference Tuesday, Airport Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge stated, “So today we’re announcing that Sun Country Airlines, who has served us in the past as a charter operator is going to start scheduled service into two Florida markets this fall. So we’ll start Tampa and Fort Meyers in October and November. Each of those will operate two days a week – so we’ll have four days of service with Sun Country Airline.”

Sun Country will be the second major passenger carrier to begin operations at Lambert this year, following WOW Air – which began service last month.