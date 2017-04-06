Another Deadly Shooting At A MetroLink Station Being Investigated

Normandy, MO (KTRS) Another deadly shooting at a Metrolink station is being investigated.

Police were called to the UMSL Metrolink station at around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday after a man was shot on the train as it was approaching the north county station. Investigators say the victim and another man got into a physical fight on the train prior to the shooting.

The suspect took off on foot, but was later caught. The victim, a man in his early 20’s, hasn’t been identified. The suspect’s name is being withheld pending charges.

This comes after the fatal shooting at the Busch Stadium Metrolink station last month.