Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Mailing List ButtonSign up for our Mailing List!

Home Banner 2

You are here: Home \ Local \ Another Deadly Shooting At A MetroLink Station Being Investigated

Another Deadly Shooting At A MetroLink Station Being Investigated

Local

Another Deadly Shooting At A MetroLink Station Being Investigated

Normandy, MO  (KTRS)  Another deadly shooting at a Metrolink station is being investigated. Police were called to the UMSL Metrolink station at around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday after a man was shot on the train as it was approaching the north county station. Investigators say the victim and another man got into a physical fight on […]

Written by:
2017/04/06 7:36 AM
Another Deadly Shooting At A MetroLink Station Being Investigated

Normandy, MO  (KTRS)  Another deadly shooting at a Metrolink station is being investigated.

Police were called to the UMSL Metrolink station at around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday after a man was shot on the train as it was approaching the north county station. Investigators say the victim and another man got into a physical fight on the train prior to the shooting.

The suspect took off on foot, but was later caught. The victim, a man in his early 20’s, hasn’t been identified. The suspect’s name is being withheld pending charges.

This comes after the fatal shooting at the Busch Stadium Metrolink station last month.

Tagged: , , ,
Share:
  • googleplus
  • linkedin
  • tumblr
  • rss
  • pinterest
  • mail

By News

Related posts

Support KTRS Sponsors

KTRS On Facebook

KTRS On Twitter

Error, no group ID set! Check your syntax!