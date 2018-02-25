By: Sammy Stava

The Missouri Valley regular season came to a close on Saturday, and now it’s on to the MVC Tournament, where 10 teams will play for their postseason lives to earn an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.

There were five games played on Saturday, most notably top-seeded Loyola winning their 25th game of the season and Indiana State earning a No. 6 seed, earning them a first-round bye to play on Friday night. Here were the final scores from yesterday’s action:

Evansville 75, Southern Illinois 44

Loyola 68, Illinois State 61

Northern Iowa 71, Missouri State 56

Valparaiso 69, Drake 64

Indiana State 66, Bradley 64

And now with the latest RPI update that came out this morning, we officially know all of the seeds for Arch Madness. Here they are:

No. 1 Loyola (25-5, 15-3)

No. 2 Southern Illinois (19-12, 11-7)

No. 3 Illinois State (16-14, 10-8)

No. 4 Drake (16-15, 10-8)

No. 5 Bradley (19-12, 9-9)

No. 6 Indiana State (13-17, 8-10)

No. 7 Missouri State (17-14, 7-11)

No. 8 Evansville (17-14, 7-11)

No. 9 Northern Iowa (15-15, 7-11)

No. 10 Valparaiso (15-16, 6-12)

Thursday’s play-in games:

No. 8 Evansville vs No. 9 Northern Iowa (6:00)

No. 7 Missouri State vs No. 10 Valparaiso (8:30)

Friday’s quarterfinal games:

No. 1 Loyola vs winner of Evansville/Northern Iowa (12:00)

No. 4 Drake vs No. 5 Bradley (2:30)

No. 2 Southern Illinois vs winner of Missouri State/Valparaiso (6:00)

No. 3 Illinois State vs No. 6 Indiana State (8:30)

Saturday’s semifinal games:

2:30 and 5:00

Sunday’s championship game:

1:00

550 KTRS will air every game of the Missouri Valley Tournament except for Saturday’s semifinal games due to Missouri Basketball.

The broadcast teams will be Brendan Wiese, Bob Ramsey, Kevin Lehmnan, and Rich Zvosec.

The madness is almost here, and Arch Madness is on The Big 550 KTRS.