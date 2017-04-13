Area Leaders Meet to Discuss Safety on MetroLink Trains

ST. LOUIS (KTRS) Community leaders on both sides of the river are taking steps to make MetroLink safer in response to two recent murders. St. Louis Mayor-elect Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger met with St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern to discuss their safety plan. That plan is expected to be presented […]

ST. LOUIS (KTRS) Community leaders on both sides of the river are taking steps to make MetroLink safer in response to two recent murders. St. Louis Mayor-elect Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger met with St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern to discuss their safety plan. That plan is expected to be presented to leaders of Bi-State Development in the coming days. This action comes after a fatal shooting of a passenger on a train at the UMSL station last week, along with another fatal shooting last month at the Busch Stadium station.