St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Area law enforcement agencies are collaborating with local restaurants to raise money for Special Olympics. One such event was held Monday night in South County.

Flashing lights in your mirror are usually followed by an officer giving you instructions. At the “tip a cop” event at Buffalo Wild Wings, patrons and staff gave the orders while officers collected the tips.

St. Louis County Police Officer Mike Nickolaus explained, “So “Tip a cop” is something that law enforcement has done for several years for Special Olympics. In Missouri it’s pretty successful. This is right in the middle of the statewide “Tip a cop” event. So from the 8th, which was Sunday, through Friday, there are several jurisdictions that are hosting events in Missouri.”

According to Buffalo Wild Wings Managing Partner Amanda Manning, “We partnered with them to do the 5 to 9 fundraiser, and we’re going to do a proceed of the sales to the Special Olympics and the “Tip a Cop” program so that way we can build awareness and better partnerships for the future.”

Officers from the Affton and South County Precincts participated in the event. If you would still like to donate, visit the Special Olympics website, www.somo.org.