(Oxford, Nebraska)-AP/KTRS

A armed St. Charles man is arrested on board an Amtrak train bound for St. Louis.

It happened on an eastbound California Zephyr train with about 175 people aboard passing near Oxford, Nebraska. Authorities say 25-year-old Taylor M. Wilson of St. Charles managed to get into an Amtrak locomotive and pull the train’s emergency brake.

A Nebraska sheriff’s office statement says WIlson had a loaded .38-caliber revolver in his waistband and a speed loader in his pocket. Deputies found three more speed loaders, a box of ammunition, a knife, tin snips and a ventilation mask in his belongings.

Wilson was traveling from Sacramento to St. Louis but he is now being held in a Nebraska county jail on various charges with a 25-thousand dollar bond. An Amtrak spokesperson said they don’t know yet how Wilson got the gun on board — whether he carried it on himself or retrieved it from a checked bag.

Wilson had a Missouri-issued conceal-carry permit in his wallet.