ARNOLD, MO (AP) An Arnold police officer is in surgery after being shot by a suspect inside a police vehicle, apparently with a gun police failed to confiscate. The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon. Police say 44-year-old officer Ryan O’Conner was shot in the head and is undergoing surgery at St. Anthony’s Medical Center.

Police were called to a report of a gun stolen from a residence. The suspect ran into the woods and fired shots, though it wasn’t clear if he was shooting at police. He was caught a short time later and a gun was confiscated. But Jefferson County Sheriff’s Capt. Gary Higginbotham says the suspect apparently had a second gun, which was used to shoot the officer when they arrived at the police station.

The suspect also was shot in the head. Police aren’t sure if that wound was self-inflicted. He’s also being treated at St. Anthony’s but his condition has not been disclosed.