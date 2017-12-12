ARNOLD (KTRS) Police in Arnold are looking for a man they say was involved in a road rage incident this past week in which he allegedly assaulted a woman.

According to Arnold Police Lieutenant Jim Jones, it happened Friday night at the Walgreens on Vogel Road at West Outer Road. The woman says a man began following her on I-55 in his pickup truck and was flashing his lights. She pulled off on to the Walgreens parking Lot and he followed her. He pulled behind her car, stepped out and approached her car, claiming she had thrown something at him on the interstate. She denied this and he kicked at her car. She got out to take a picture of him and he threw her and her phone to the ground. An off-duty sheriff’s deputy then tried to stop him and he ran off. Lieutenant Jones says the suspect almost hit her in leaving the scene. The suspect is identified as 50-year-old Scott F. Heatherly of Arnold. Anyone with information is asked to call Arnold Police at (636) 296-3204.