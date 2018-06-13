St. Louis County, MO (KTRS) A suspect is in custody in connection with a north county mother who was murdered in front of her three children.

Police report that a teen has been arrested in the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Porsha Owens. Charges could be filed later today. Owens was fatally during an attempted carjacking outside of her Castle Pointe home on Monday morning.

Meanwhile the school district of Riverview Gardens is responding to Owens’ death. She worked for the district as a district safety officer.

Officials with RGSD posted the following Facebook post:

Dear Riverview Gardens School District Community:

It is with great sadness that we inform you that District Safety Officer Porsha Owens was killed Monday morning near her home. St. Louis County Police are investigating the homicide.

Officer Owens was a treasured member of the RGSD family, who worked diligently to build positive relationships with scholars and staff. We are working with her family to make sure they receive the support they need.

Support is also available for RGSD staff and scholars. If you would like to talk with a counselor, please contact the Behavioral Health Response Helpline at 314-469-6644. Counselors are also available for in-person visits at Glasgow Elementary School and Moline Elementary School.

If you have any additional questions, please contact the RGSD Human Resources Department at 314-869-2505 extension 2409.