Clayton, MO (KTRS) A dozen protesters were arrested in Clayton following the Senate’s confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court.

The local demonstrations were among those around the country. Police say 12 people were arrested for disturbing the peace and resisting arrest. This came after police say they warned the group as some members walked out into the road and blocked the intersection at Bonhomme and South Hanley on Saturday.

Activists have been staging protests since early last week in the St. Louis area ahead of the Senate vote on Kavanaugh’s confirmation.