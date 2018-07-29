St. Louis, MO (KTRS) An ATF agent is cleared by a jury in a civil suit related to a 2012 shooting.

According to a statement issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, on August 29th, 2012, Special Agent Bernard Hansen was part of an Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms Special Response Team undercover operation which was targeting subjects suspected of preparing a home invasion. The agents planned to arrest the subjects at the gathering point in Holly Hills. As Hansen emerged from a vehicle to effect an arrest, one of the subjects, Dametrius Creighton, accelerated his car in the direction of the agents. Special Agent Hansen fired several times into the vehicle in an effort to stop it. Myron Pollard of St. Louis was killed in the incident. His mother was seeking $6 million dollars in damages. On Friday, a federal jury in St. Louis returned a verdict in favor of Hansen, who was accused of using excessive force.