ATF to help with investigation at eastern Missouri club

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) – Agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are joining the investigation into a fire that destroyed a St. Louis-area country club.

The agency announced Monday a 24-person group was activated Sunday to help investigate a fire that broke out Feb. 16 at Bogey Hills Country Club. They will work with local and state agencies investigating the fire at the 55-year-old club.

No one was injured in the fire.

Assistant Chief Steve Brown with Central County Fire and Rescue said ATF was brought in because of the size and extent of the fire scene. He said no evidence has yet been found that arson was involved.