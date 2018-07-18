Maryland Heights, MO (KTRS) St. Louis Employers are hiring, but continue to struggle to find qualified candidates. JobNewsUSA.com hosted a job fair Wednesday at the Doubletree Hotel in Westport.

Job Post Media General Manager Rick Kruckemeyer explains the challenges facing local employers, “The economy’s great, but if there’s not enough employees to do the work, then the small business owners particularly suffer. There was a story last week here in St. Louis where a Greek restaurant closed their doors, and their business was great. But they couldn’t find people.”

The JobNewsUSA.com job fair is held 6 times per year. The event, which has previously drawn over 1,000 job seekers, has seen attendance drop by over 50 percent as more and more people return to work.