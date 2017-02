Author Of No Barriers: A Blind Man’s Journey To Kayak The Grand Canyon Talks About His Experience

Erik Weihenmayer is blind and become famous for making the dangerous quest up Everest. Now he went kayaking on the Grand Canyon and wrote a book about that experience. Erik joined John Carney to talk about his experience.

By Brady Hempen