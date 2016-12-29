Authorities ID body found in vehicle pulled from river

Authorities have identified a man whose body was discovered in a car pulled from the Mississippi River in Grafton, IL.

The Belleville News-Democrat reports that the Jersey County Coroner has identified the deceased as 26 yr old James Edward Smith, of Florissant.

Witnesses told police they saw the car enter the river Saturday night near the Grafton lighthouse, north of St. Louis.

The vehicle was recovered Tuesday about 30 yards from the riverbank where it was seen entering the water.