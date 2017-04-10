Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Authorities investigating homicide on West Florissant.

Authorities investigating homicide on West Florissant.

( KTRS ) A shooting on West Florissant in now being investigated as a homicide. The shooting took place Sunday just before noon in the 5300 block. Police say a woman was shot and taken to the hospital, but later died from her injuries. Homicide detectives are now handling the investigation. No further details have been released.

2017/04/10 1:48 AM
( KTRS ) A shooting on West Florissant in now being investigated as a homicide.

The shooting took place Sunday just before noon in the 5300 block. Police say a woman was shot and taken to the hospital, but later died from her injuries.

Homicide detectives are now handling the investigation.

No further details have been released.

