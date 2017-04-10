Authorities investigating homicide on West Florissant.

( KTRS ) A shooting on West Florissant in now being investigated as a homicide. The shooting took place Sunday just before noon in the 5300 block. Police say a woman was shot and taken to the hospital, but later died from her injuries. Homicide detectives are now handling the investigation. No further details have […]

