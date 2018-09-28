The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 54-year-old Eugene Phillip Hampton was charged Thursday with murder and armed criminal action in the death of 44-year-old Rodrick Pitts. He was ordered held without bail when captured.

Police say the shooting happened Wednesday after the two met in the home where Hampton lives. Witnesses say Hampton pulled out a pistol and shot Pitts, who fled the house. Court documents say Hampton then followed Pitts out and across the street, firing more shots. Pitts died at the scene.

Police say SWAT officers surrounded a nearby house afterward because someone told them the shooter had gone inside. But the home was empty when officers entered it.