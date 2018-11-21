COLTS NECK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities in New Jersey continue to investigate the scene of a mansion fire believed to have been set intentionally where two adults and two children have been found dead.

The Monmouth County prosecutor’s office said Tuesday the fire at a mansion in the upscale town of Colts Neck may be connected to another fire about 10 miles (16 kilometers) away in Ocean Township.

The victims’ names weren’t officially released, but property records show the 5,700-square-foot (529-square-meter) home where the bodies were found is owned by Keith and Jennifer Caneiro.

The second fire occurred at a home listed under the name Paul Caneiro. Paul Caneiro and Keith Caneiro are listed as executives at a technology firm, Square One.

Three severely burned bodies were found inside the mansion in Colts Neck, and a man’s body was discovered outside, Monmouth County prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni said at a news conference Tuesday.

A medical examiner was investigating how the four people died, Gramiccioni said.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 1:30 p.m., and it was still burning hours later. Video showed firefighters battling the blaze as smoke poured from the roof of the two-story home, which is surrounded by fields and includes a large swimming pool.

Helicopter footage showed a sheet in the middle of the yard next to the house, with police tape cordoning off the area.

Colts Neck is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of New York City. The upscale enclave counts among its residents rocker Bruce Springsteen. Former “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart and his wife operate an animal sanctuary there; Queen Latifah sold her mansion there in 2015.

