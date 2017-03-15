Authorities say man was shot while sitting in his vehicle

The incident began early Tuesday morning when a man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the thigh.

The 22 yr old victim, told officers that he was sitting in his vehicle in the 1200 block Gimblin St around 3 am when two male suspects approached and fired shot in the passenger side.

The victim was hit once in the thigh and taken to the hospital by a witness.

No further details have been released. the investigation is on-going.