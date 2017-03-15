Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Mailing List ButtonSign up for our Mailing List!

Home of the Tigers Banner

You are here: Home \ Local \ Authorities say man was shot while sitting in his vehicle

Authorities say man was shot while sitting in his vehicle

Local

Authorities say man was shot while sitting in his vehicle

( KTRS ) Police are investigating after a man was shot sitting in his vehicle. The incident began early Tuesday morning when a man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the thigh. The 22 yr old victim, told officers that he was sitting in his vehicle in the 1200 block Gimblin St […]

Written by:
2017/03/15 3:27 AM
Authorities say man was shot while sitting in his vehicle

( KTRS ) Police are investigating after a man was shot sitting in his vehicle.

The incident began early Tuesday morning when a man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the thigh.

The 22 yr old victim, told officers that he was sitting in his vehicle in the 1200 block Gimblin St around 3 am when two male suspects approached and fired shot in the passenger side.

The victim was hit once in the thigh and taken to the hospital by a witness.

No further details have been released. the investigation is on-going.

Tagged: , , ,
Share:
  • googleplus
  • linkedin
  • tumblr
  • rss
  • pinterest
  • mail

By News

Related posts

Support KTRS Sponsors

KTRS On Facebook

KTRS On Twitter

Error, no group ID set! Check your syntax!