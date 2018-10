Jefferson County, MO (KTRS) A man is dead after a car collapsed on him in High Ridge Thursday morning.

Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak says the victim, 37 year-old Justin Dereskey, may have been trying to steal something from the car when it collapsed. The car had been abandoned on Heads Creek Road.

Investigators say Dereskey called 9-1-1 when the call fell on him. He died before E-M-S arrived 7 minutes later.