Ava’s $5 Challenge Part 2

Ava’s $5 Challenge is back for Part 2 this year and their goal is to raise $10,000 to buy Christmas presents for kids at the Children’s Hospital. Ava and Nick talked to Martin and Randi about how to got started and this year’s goal. To find out more information or donate click here.
