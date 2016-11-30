Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Mailing List ButtonSign up for our Mailing List!

Home of the Tigers Banner

You are here: Home \ News From Kilcoyne \ Ava’s $5 Challenge Part 2

Ava’s $5 Challenge Part 2

News From Kilcoyne

Ava’s $5 Challenge Part 2

Ava’s $5 Challenge is back for Part 2 this year and their goal is to raise $10,000 to buy Christmas presents for kids at the Children’s Hospital. Ava and Nick talked to Martin and Randi about how to got started and this year’s goal. To find out more information or donate click here.

Written by:
2016/11/30 12:31 PM

Ava’s $5 Challenge is back for Part 2 this year and their goal is to raise $10,000 to buy Christmas presents for kids at the Children’s Hospital. Ava and Nick talked to Martin and Randi about how to got started and this year’s goal. To find out more information or donate click here.

Tagged: , , , ,
Share:
  • googleplus
  • linkedin
  • tumblr
  • rss
  • pinterest
  • mail

By Brady Hempen

Related posts

Nothing found.

Support KTRS Sponsors

KTRS On Facebook

KTRS On Twitter

Error, no group ID set! Check your syntax!