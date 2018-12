DELLWOOD, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a 6-month-old boy who was in the back seat of a car when it was stolen from a north county home has been found unharmed.

An Amber Alert was issued for Jaylon Hunter after the 2018 Audi Q3 was stolen around 10 a.m. Friday from a home in Dellwood. Police in nearby St. Ann announced about an hour later that he had been found.

No details have been released.