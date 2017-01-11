Backes Brawls, Blues Skid in Captain’s Return

Allen Pulled After Allowing Three Goals on 11 Shots

“I think the guys are really buying into trying to play hard here and there’s a lot of pride in our dressing room and we just got to keep showing it,” Bruins coach Claude Julien said.

Carlo made it 2-0 with 4:40 left in the first on a lucky bounce. Carlo’s slap shot went wide, but caromed off the end boards and off Allen’s leg and into the net.