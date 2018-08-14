ST. LOUIS (KTRS) Barnes-Jewish Hospital and its physician partners at Washington University School of Medicine are once again among the nation’s elite medical centers on the latest U.S. News & World Report’s annual Honor Roll of “America’s Best Hospitals,” ranking number eleven in the country. Barnes-Jewish Hospital is also again ranked number one in both Missouri and the metro St. Louis area.

“Our entire team of doctors, nurses and staff are committed to taking excellent care of people, often during some of the most challenging times in their lives,” said Rich Liekweg, BJC president and CEO. “It is this level of dedication and caring that allows our hospitals to be recognized within our local communities, our states and nationally.”

For the 26th straight year, Barnes-Jewish Hospital earned honors as part of the newsmagazine’s “Honor Roll.” This year’s Honor Roll highlights 20 hospitals nationwide for their expertise in treating patients with the most challenging conditions across a range of medical specialties.