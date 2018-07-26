Town and Country, MO (KTRS) Bellerive Country Club is preparing as the eyes of the world will be on St. Louis for the upcoming PGA Championship.

After more than a quarter-century, the PGA Championship returns to St. Louis. The 100th PGA Championship runs from Thursday, August 9th through Sunday August 12th at Bellerive Country Club in Town and Country.

Over 4-thousand volunteers make this event possible. Massive crowds are expected, so officials are warning residents to prepare for road closures and increased traffic. There will be no public parking at the event, so spectators will need to take advantage of the shuttle services provided.

https://www.pga.com/events/pgachampionship/2018-pga-championship-what-know-you-go