St. Louis, MO (KTRS) With just a little over a week before the midterm election, big political names are coming to the St. Louis area to stump for Missouri’s U.S. Senate candidates.

On Monday, Senators Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) will make a campaign stop in Chesterfield, to rally support for Attorney General Josh Hawley and other Republicans. The event will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Double Tree Chesterfield Hotel on Swingley Ridge Road.

On Wednesday evening, former Vice-President Joe Biden will join Democratic incumbent Senator Claire McCaskill for a Get Out the Vote rally. The rally will be held at the Machinists’ District 9 Hall in Bridgeton at 6 p.m.

Missouri’s U.S. Senate race is considered as one of the nation’s most closely-watched races.