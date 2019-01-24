St. Louis, MO (KTRS) The St. Louis area is in for some frigid weather.

The National Weather Service is calling for temperatures to fall into the single digits Thursday night. This will bring wind chills as low as 10 degrees below zero. This has warming shelters set up throughout the St. Louis area. Anyone in need of a warming shelter should call the United Way at 211.

The Humane Society of Missouri is also remind the public to bring their pets indoors. Anyone who sees an animal distress should call their nearest law enforcement agency or HSMO’s Animal Cruelty Task Force at 314-647-4400.