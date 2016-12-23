Blues Blow 2-0 Lead in Tampa

Blues Now 5-10-1 on Road

Killorn put Tampa Bay up 3-2 from the high slot 5:25 into the third period to help the Lightning go 2-0 starting a stretch of seven of eight games at home. Drouin made it 4-2 with 1:40 remaining, a play that Blues goalie Jake Allen was hurt on trying to make a save, before adding an empty-netter.

Tampa Bay has allowed the first goal in 21 of 34 games.