Sports

Blues Extend Bortuzzo

Defenseman Remains in Fold Through 2018-19 Season

Written by:
2016/12/29 12:09 PM

The St. Louis Blues and defenseman Robert Bortuzzo have agreed on a two-year contract extension.

Bortuzzo, 27, hasn’t played in a game since early December and is currently on injured reserve with a lower body injury. He has played in 64 games for the Blues, netting four goals and three assists.

The extension keeps him in the fold through the 2018-19 season.

By Brendan Wiese

