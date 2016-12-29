Blues Extend Bortuzzo

Defenseman Remains in Fold Through 2018-19 Season
The St. Louis Blues and defenseman Robert Bortuzzo have agreed on a two-year contract extension.
Bortuzzo, 27, hasn’t played in a game since early December and is currently on injured reserve with a lower body injury. He has played in 64 games for the Blues, netting four goals and three assists.
The extension keeps him in the fold through the 2018-19 season.
