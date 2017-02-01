Blues Fire Head Coach Ken Hitchcock

St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Ken Hitchcock is out of a job.

The St. Louis Blues announced this morning that they have relieved Hitchcock of his head coaching duties.

Assistant Mike Yeo has been promoted to replace him. Yeo was supposed to succeed Hitchcock after this season, the veteran coach’s final season in St. Louis.

Despite being in a playoff spot, St. Louis has lost five of six and went 5-8 in January. The Blues lost at home to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night.

The 65-year-old Hitchcock was in his sixth season as Blues coach. They made the playoffs in each of his five seasons and reached the Western Conference final last spring.

Hitchcock has coached 20 NHL seasons and won the Stanley Cup with Dallas in 1999.