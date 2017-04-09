Blues Win in Carolina, Clinch Third Place

St Louis Will Get the Wild in Round 1 of the Playoffs

“It’s one of those things where you just want to win as much as you can,” goalie Carter Hutton said. “You hate to say you want to play a certain team or anything like that. For us, it’s more about going into the playoffs playing the right way and picking up a big win here, and we’ve got one more to go (Sunday) and then it’s Minnesota.”

“Every team, whether they’re in the playoffs or not, it’s playoff hockey,” Reaves said. “These guys, they’re obviously playing for next year, playing for spots, and we’ve caught a lot of those teams that are hungry to prove something for next year down the stretch. It’s been playoff hockey for the last month, basically, so we’ve got to amp it up a little bit right now.”