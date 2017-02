Bob Berman Talks About The New Planets Discovered At Trappist 1

Bob Berman, known as “Skyman Bob”, joined John Carney to talk about the new planets discovered at Trappist 1 and whether there is a chance of life there.

By Brady Hempen