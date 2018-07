Centreville, IL (KTRS) Police are investigating after a fisherman made a grisly discovery at a metro-east lake.

Authorities say the 71-year-old man was fishing at Frank Holten State Park around 8 p.m. Tuesday when he hooked a body with his line in the lake. Police were then called to the scene.

Police say the victim is a male. His identity hasn’t been released or a possible cause of death.