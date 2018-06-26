East St. Louis, IL (KTRS) Police are investigating after a man’s body was found outside of a burning home in East St. Louis.

Firefighters were called to the burning home on South 29th Street and Converse Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. While battling the fire, firefighters discovered the badly burned victim outside. Investigators are trying to determine if the man died as a result of the fire or some other cause.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released. There’s no word on what may have caused the fire.