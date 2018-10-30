JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The body of 4-year-old Missouri boy who has been missing for nearly a week has been found.

Jefferson City police Lt. David Williams said Darnell Gray’s body was discovered about noon in Jefferson City.

Williams said it was too early to tell how the boy died and the medical examiner has been called in. He would not discuss the condition of the body.

When asked if the case was now a homicide investigation, Williams would say only that investigators are working to determine how the boy died.

The FBI is assisting with the investigation.

Darnell was last seen Wednesday night at a Jefferson City apartment where he lives. A woman who was caring for him while his father worked reported the child missing early Thursday.