Monroe County, MO (KTRS) The search is over for a missing St. Louis ballerina after her body was found in Mark Twain Lake.

Investigators say a private plane pilot located the body of 23-year-old Raffaella Maria Stroik in the water at Mark Twain Lake State Park at around 9:40 am Wednesday near the 107 boat ramp.

The cause of death is pending an autopsy. Stroik worked for the St. Louis Ballet Company. She lived in St. Louis, but was from South Bend, Indiana.

Stroik was last seen Monday morning at the Whole Foods Market in Town and Country. Her vehicle was found the same day in rural Monroe County.