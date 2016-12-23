Boil order in effect for parts of Highland, Illinois

(KTRS) – A boil order is in effect for some Highland, Illinois residents just ahead of Christmas. A water main break forced officials to announce the boil order. We have a list of the affected areas at our website. The boil order will be lifted once tests come back with satisfactory results–typically within 48 hours.

Customers in the 12500 and 12600 block of State Route 143, 2600 Northtown Way, and all addresses on Suppiger Way, Suppiger Lane, Eagle Way Dr., Troxler Way, and Central Blvd, are affected.

If you have questions, call 618-654-6823.