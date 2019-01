St. Louis County, MO (KTRS) A boil order is in effect for 5,000 customers in St. Louis County.

Missouri American Water issued the order Sunday morning after a water main break. The boil order affects customers in in Maplewood, Shrewsbury and a portion of Webster Groves.

Water should be brought to a boil for 3 minutes prior to consumption, until further notice. Tap water is okay for washing, bathing and other non-consumable uses during this period.