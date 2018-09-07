Arnold, MO (KTRS) A bomb threat against Fox High School prompted this morning’s evacuation of students and staff.

Jim Wipke

Superintendent Jim Wipke sent the following message to parents:

Dear Parents,

I want to update you on a serious situation that occurred this morning on the campus of Fox High School. Earlier this morning, we received notification that a bomb threat had been made against Fox High School. We immediately began working with local law enforcement and initiated a campus-wide lockdown that includes Fox High, Fox Middle, and Fox Elementary. Students and staff who were already present on campus were evacuated to a safe location and are currently on lockdown as well. Police are securing the campus and no traffic is currently allowed onto campus. As a result, we are cancelling school for Fox Elementary, Fox Middle and Fox High School for today, September 7, 2018.

If your student was already on campus this morning, please know they are safe and we are working to arrange for transportation to return these middle and high school students home. We appreciate your patience and will continue to communicate with you this morning as more instructions and details become available.

Sincerely,

Dr. Jim Wipke

Superintendent