Bon Appetit: Nixta Among Top 10 New Restaurants in US

ST. LOUIS (KTRS) A Mexican restaurant tucked away in a standalone brick building in the Botanical Heights neighborhood has been named the ninth best new restaurant of the year among the top ten in the U-S by Bon Appetit magazine.

Bon Appetit calls Nixta not just any Mexican restaurant and praises its ambitious menu that doesn’t limit itself to any particular region of Mexico. The magazine singled out chef Tello Carreon for Nixta’s success. Another St. Louis newcomer – Vicia near the Cortex complex – had also been among the nominees.