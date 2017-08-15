Bon Appetit: Nixta Among Top 10 New Restaurants in US

ST. LOUIS (KTRS) A Mexican restaurant tucked away in a standalone brick building in the Botanical Heights neighborhood has been named the ninth best new restaurant of the year among the top ten in the U-S by Bon Appetit magazine. Bon Appetit calls Nixta not just any Mexican restaurant and praises its ambitious menu that doesn’t […]
ST. LOUIS (KTRS) A Mexican restaurant tucked away in a standalone brick building in the Botanical Heights neighborhood has been named the ninth best new restaurant of the year among the top ten in the U-S by Bon Appetit magazine.
Bon Appetit calls Nixta not just any Mexican restaurant and praises its ambitious menu that doesn’t limit itself to any particular region of Mexico. The magazine singled out chef Tello Carreon for Nixta’s success. Another St. Louis newcomer – Vicia near the Cortex complex – had also been among the nominees.
© Copyright 2016 All Rights Reserved KTRS
Download Android App | Download Apple App
Follow @550KTRS on Twitter | Like KTRS on Facebook
spamblockers | Web Design by Link Rep Web Design and SEO
You must be logged in to post a comment.