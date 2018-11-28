Author: Glenn Fuselier

(KTRS) St. Louis MO A 33-year-old Bonne Terre man is arrested Tuesday night for the shooting death of 34-year-old Christopher Moses of Fenton. Nicholas Wann is charged with 1st Degree murder of Moses, who was found shot to death in his truck over the weekend, outside of the Sauget Night Clubs on Route 3. No other information is being released at this time. Illinois State Police are seeking the public’s help in their investigation to determine exactly what happened.