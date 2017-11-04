WENTZVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A book by a St. Louis woman whose son miraculously survived after falling through ice is now being made into a feature film.

Joyce Smith’s book, “The Impossible,” talks about John Smith who was 14 when he lied on the bottom of Lake Saint Louise for almost 20 minutes and was without a heartbeat for nearly an hour. Smith, now 17, recovered and walked out of the hospital about two weeks after the incident.

“It’s something I’ll never take for granted ever,” Joyce Smith said.

DeVon Franklin will be bringing Smith’s story to the silver screen. The Hollywood producer has more than a dozen films under his name, including “The Karate Kid.”

“I’m so excited, first of all, so blessed and fortunate, to help bring this story to the screen,” Franklin said. “It’s similar with what I did in ‘Miracles From Heaven,’ we’re looking to do the exact same thing with ‘The Impossible.”

Franklin said audiences want stories of hope, connection and community. He said the movie will bring together all three, while highlighting the theme of love.

First responders who helped save Smith in the January 2015 incident were asked who they’d like to play them in the film.

“I just want someone to play my part, and I won’t mention any names, but just someone that truly believes what we really do,” said Michael Marlo, fire chief for the Wentzville Fire Department. “Sometimes we don’t’ give up, and there’s a reason we don’t give up.”

Franklin plans to start shooting early next year. The film is expected to be in theaters by late 2018.